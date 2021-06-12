Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth $75,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 25.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronav alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, ING Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:EURN opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.08. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.