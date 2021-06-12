Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,579,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after buying an additional 694,830 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after buying an additional 554,576 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 318,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.06 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -177.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

