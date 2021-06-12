Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 185,955 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Accolade by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 226,384 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 481,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after buying an additional 185,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -18.71. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

