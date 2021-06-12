Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $349,924.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

