Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $271,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE:EXP opened at $151.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.