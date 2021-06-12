Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.