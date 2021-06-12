Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $281,000 Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 683,159 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 632,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 485,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 372,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PBI. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.27 and a beta of 2.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

