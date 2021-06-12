Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,946. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

