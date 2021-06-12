Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX)

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for GigCapital2’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on GigCapital2 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
GigCapital2 stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. GigCapital2 has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.
About GigCapital2
GigCapital2, Inc is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
