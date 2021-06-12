Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX)

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for GigCapital2’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on GigCapital2 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

GigCapital2 stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. GigCapital2 has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of GigCapital2 by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 218,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GigCapital2 by 33,956.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About GigCapital2

GigCapital2, Inc is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

