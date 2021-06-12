Collective (CO2) Price Reaches $1.39 on Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Collective coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003891 BTC on exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $308,156.56 and $78,775.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Collective has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00060774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.00799073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,975.43 or 0.08329413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00086688 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 221,702 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

