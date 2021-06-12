Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cogent Communications reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $180,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,606. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,982,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 705.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $5,505,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 225.65 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

