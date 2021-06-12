CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lowered its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,986,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,014,000 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources makes up approximately 1.9% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned about 0.90% of CNX Resources worth $29,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 315,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,096 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,469. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

