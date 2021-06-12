CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

CNO stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.43. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Insiders have sold a total of 78,735 shares of company stock worth $2,136,674 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

