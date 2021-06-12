CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $152.95 on Tuesday. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

