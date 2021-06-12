CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $152.95. The company had a trading volume of 145,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.71.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

