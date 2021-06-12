CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 423.4% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLSH opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20. CLS Holdings USA has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.39.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

