Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 10 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,631 ($21.31) per share, for a total transaction of £163.10 ($213.09).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,608 ($21.01) per share, for a total transaction of £144.72 ($189.08).
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,597 ($20.86) per share, for a total transaction of £143.73 ($187.78).
CBG opened at GBX 1,577 ($20.60) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.72. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,602.36.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,164.40 ($15.21).
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
