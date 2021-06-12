Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 458,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.32. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.91 and a 52 week high of $150.23.

