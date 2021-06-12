Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Buys 30,281 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 611.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

XOM stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $263.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

