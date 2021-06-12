Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:CLCGY remained flat at $$39.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $39.25.
Clicks Group Company Profile
