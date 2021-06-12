Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CLCGY remained flat at $$39.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler primarily in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 740 stores, and 580 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

