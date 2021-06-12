Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.09 to $28.35. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 328477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -203.67, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

