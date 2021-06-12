Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. Research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

