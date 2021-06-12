Clayton Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 238,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $623,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLNO remained flat at $$1.15 during trading hours on Friday. 1,044,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,015. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

