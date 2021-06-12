Clayton Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 445,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Epsilon Energy comprises about 1.7% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clayton Partners LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Epsilon Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Epsilon Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Epsilon Energy news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 336,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,212,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,690. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

