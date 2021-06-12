Citigroup Increases Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $2.50

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $2.20 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $23,297,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after buying an additional 10,916,106 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after buying an additional 6,170,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 5,480,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 94.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

