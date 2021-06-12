Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,130,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,079,543. The stock has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.49. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

