Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 1-year low of $254.07 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

