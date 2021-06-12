Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $104.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 635.11% and a negative return on equity of 363.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.