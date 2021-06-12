CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 9,421 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fastenal by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

FAST stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

