CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 4,729 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,009 shares of company stock worth $9,309,362. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

BSX stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 429.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

