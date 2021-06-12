CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

