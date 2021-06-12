CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,146 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $56,315,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,212,655 shares of company stock valued at $58,618,175. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.13.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

