CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 593,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after buying an additional 135,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,701,000 after buying an additional 446,830 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,971,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,492,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after buying an additional 76,805 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGLT stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.