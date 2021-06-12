CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $612,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

NYSE:AYX opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

