CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tucows (TSE:TC)

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at C$94.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.22. Tucows has a one year low of C$73.65 and a one year high of C$120.21.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tucows will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

