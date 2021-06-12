CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.30% of ANSYS worth $89,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 151.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $336.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.68 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

