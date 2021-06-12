CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,970 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $79,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

