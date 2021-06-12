CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $64.52 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,803 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Autodesk worth $64,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $277.51 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
