CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,662 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $117,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,907,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $79.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $79.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

