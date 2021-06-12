CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,439 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $44,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

PBA stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 86.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

