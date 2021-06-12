CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 58,102 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,102 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $107,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $251.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

