CIBC Boosts Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to C$140.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LSPD. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of LSPD opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 432,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after buying an additional 175,142 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth $2,599,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after buying an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 9,746.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 301,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after buying an additional 298,133 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

