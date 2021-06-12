Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) shares rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 14,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,327,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCX. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 250.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

