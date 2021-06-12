Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Up 304.4% in May

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 304.4% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHYHY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $22.81. 13,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,613. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.2672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

