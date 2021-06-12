Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $20.15 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

