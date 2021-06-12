China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the May 13th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China YiBai United Guarantee International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,840. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

