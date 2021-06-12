China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the May 13th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China YiBai United Guarantee International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,840. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.64.
China YiBai United Guarantee International Company Profile
Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for China YiBai United Guarantee International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China YiBai United Guarantee International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.