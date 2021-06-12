China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.64. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 65,857 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 623.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China XD Plastics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

