Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 498,202 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.56% of Chimera Investment worth $250,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.