Chiliz Reaches Market Cap of $1.68 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $1.57 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.18 or 0.00792074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.20 or 0.08272876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00086151 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,953,862 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.