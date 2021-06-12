Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY opened at $74.74 on Friday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.96, a PEG ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.